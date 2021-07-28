Market Analysts see Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE: UP] loss -7.95% or -0.64 points to close at $7.41 with a heavy trading volume of 2972792 shares. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Wheels Up and Abercrombie & Kent Forge Partnership to Deliver Members-Only Experiences to Explore the World in Unparalleled Luxury.

Wheels Up Members to Receive Exclusive Benefits and Curated Experiences from the Luxury Travel Experts at Abercrombie & Kent.

Wheels Up (NYSE:UP) the leading brand in private aviation, and Abercrombie & Kent, the world’s leading luxury travel company, announce a strategic partnership to offer Wheels Up Members bespoke travel experiences utilizing the Wheels Up fleet in North America and private small group journeys in international destinations. This latest benefit is the seventh new and exclusive benefit created for Wheels Up members during the past six months and continues to demonstrate the Company’s investment in lifestyle and luxury experiences for its Members.

It opened the trading session at $8.36, the shares rose to $8.36 and dropped to $7.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UP points out that the company has recorded -32.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 4.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 767.05K shares, UP reached to a volume of 2972792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheels Up Experience Inc. is set at 0.77 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.23. With this latest performance, UP shares dropped by -25.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.02% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.19 for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.92, while it was recorded at 8.69 for the last single week of trading.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] managed to generate an average of -$552,925 per employee.Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]

There are presently around $117 million, or 88.10% of UP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UP stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 2,160,853, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 68.40% of the total institutional ownership; WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 1,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.12 million in UP stocks shares; and TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $9.62 million in UP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE:UP] by around 12,382,654 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 11,908,988 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,436,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,855,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UP stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,317,201 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 9,833,788 shares during the same period.