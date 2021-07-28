Market Analysts see Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] price surged by 2.43 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on July 28, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors who Formerly Held Shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Akebia” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AKBA) who formerly held shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (KERX) for violations of the securities laws.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

A sum of 4977799 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.93M shares. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.58 and dropped to a low of $2.36 until finishing in the latest session at $2.53.

The average equity rating for AKBA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AKBA stock. On August 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 19 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

AKBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.24. With this latest performance, AKBA shares dropped by -39.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.34 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.43, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -88.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.21. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -129.85.

Return on Total Capital for AKBA is now -59.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.00. Additionally, AKBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] managed to generate an average of -$1,011,760 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $254 million, or 64.70% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 17,044,176, which is approximately -24.169% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,368,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.29 million in AKBA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $29.58 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly 38.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 16,052,029 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 19,412,228 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 64,858,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,322,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,180,658 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,669,926 shares during the same period.