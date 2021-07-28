Market Analysts see 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ: QFIN] loss -7.44% on the last trading session, reaching $23.14 price per share at the time. The company report on July 27, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 13, 2021 – QFIN.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – July 27, 2021) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (“360 DigiTech”) (NASDAQ: QFIN) between April 29, 2021 and July 7, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:.

360 DigiTech Inc. represents 152.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.85 billion with the latest information. QFIN stock price has been found in the range of $21.63 to $24.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, QFIN reached a trading volume of 5910655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QFIN shares is $42.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QFIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for 360 DigiTech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for 360 DigiTech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 360 DigiTech Inc. is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for QFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.55.

Trading performance analysis for QFIN stock

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.12. With this latest performance, QFIN shares dropped by -45.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.97 for 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.53, while it was recorded at 26.41 for the last single week of trading, and 22.48 for the last 200 days.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.94 and a Gross Margin at +83.54. 360 DigiTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.78.

Return on Total Capital for QFIN is now 42.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.43. Additionally, QFIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] managed to generate an average of $308,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.360 DigiTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]

There are presently around $1,763 million, or 59.30% of QFIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QFIN stocks are: FOUNTAINVEST CHINA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP3 LTD. with ownership of 13,570,765, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.51% of the total institutional ownership; ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, holding 9,157,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.91 million in QFIN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $197.04 million in QFIN stock with ownership of nearly 1348.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 360 DigiTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in 360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ:QFIN] by around 28,985,879 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 11,261,496 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 35,952,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,200,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QFIN stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,130,766 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,840,107 shares during the same period.