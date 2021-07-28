LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] Stock trading around $7.92 per share: What’s Next?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: LX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.16% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.43%. The company report on July 22, 2021 that LexinFintech Wins The Asian Banker Award for the Third Year in a Row.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for new generation consumers in China, has been awarded The Best Digital Business Model Initiative/Application by The Asian Banker’s Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards 2021 programme.

“The winning digital business model introduced an online and offline business ecosystem that integrates consumption, financial and business services including financial technology services, “buy now pay later” (“BNPL”) services, and membership benefits. These product offerings will enable them to connect 80 million merchants, 200 financial institutions with 500 million Chinese consumers,” The Asian Banker, whose awards are seen as an undisputed benchmark measuring the performance of the best banks and fintech companies in Asia, commented, regarding Lexin’s third consecutive win of its awards. Lexin also won Best AI and Innovation Lab in China in 2020 and Best Lending Technology in China in 2019 from The Asian Banker.

Over the last 12 months, LX stock dropped by -7.15%. The average equity rating for LX stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.64 billion, with 183.69 million shares outstanding and 91.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, LX stock reached a trading volume of 3337685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on LX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for LX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

LX Stock Performance Analysis:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.43. With this latest performance, LX shares dropped by -39.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.25 for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.79, while it was recorded at 9.02 for the last single week of trading, and 9.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.05 and a Gross Margin at +70.95. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.04.

Return on Total Capital for LX is now 9.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.96. Additionally, LX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] managed to generate an average of $26,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

LX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. go to 2.36%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $371 million, or 38.00% of LX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LX stocks are: OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 15,513,116, which is approximately 51.562% of the company’s market cap and around 5.57% of the total institutional ownership; CEDERBERG CAPITAL LTD, holding 7,880,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.41 million in LX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $29.0 million in LX stock with ownership of nearly 5.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:LX] by around 13,009,362 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 16,802,392 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 17,007,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,819,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,682,103 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,153,662 shares during the same period.