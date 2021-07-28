Kanzhun Limited [BZ] Revenue clocked in at $378.70 million, down -20.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Kanzhun Limited [NASDAQ: BZ] price plunged by -4.97 percent to reach at -$1.54. The company report on July 27, 2021 that BZ LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Kanzhun Limited.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – July 27, 2021) – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased Kanzhun Limited (“Kanzhun”) (NASDAQ: BZ) between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021.

If you suffered a loss, contact us at the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/kanzhun-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=18020&wire=5.

A sum of 2744289 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.41M shares. Kanzhun Limited shares reached a high of $30.51 and dropped to a low of $27.90 until finishing in the latest session at $29.46.

Guru’s Opinion on Kanzhun Limited [BZ]:

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Kanzhun Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Kanzhun Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kanzhun Limited is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.48.

BZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Kanzhun Limited [BZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.88.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.22 for Kanzhun Limited [BZ], while it was recorded at 32.65 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Kanzhun Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kanzhun Limited [BZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.64 and a Gross Margin at +87.65. Kanzhun Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.05.

Return on Total Capital for BZ is now -39.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kanzhun Limited [BZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.01. Additionally, BZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kanzhun Limited [BZ] managed to generate an average of -$52,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Kanzhun Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Kanzhun Limited [BZ] Insider Position Details

Positions in Kanzhun Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Kanzhun Limited [NASDAQ:BZ] by around 1,207,136 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,207,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BZ stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,207,136 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.