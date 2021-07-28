Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] Revenue clocked in at $1.80 million, down -28.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INFI] price plunged by -31.53 percent to reach at -$0.7. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial in Urothelial Cancer (UC) and Phase 2 MARIO-3 Trial in Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC).

– MARIO-275 median overall survival data show combination of eganelisib with nivolumab achieves 15.4 months compared to 7.9 months on nivolumab control arm in 2L UC -.

– MARIO-3 TNBC early data suggest the addition of eganelisib to standard of care regimens extends progression free survival regardless of PD-L1 status with majority of patients still on treatment –.

A sum of 13791934 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.96M shares. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.72 and dropped to a low of $1.48 until finishing in the latest session at $1.52.

The average equity rating for INFI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on INFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 82.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

INFI Stock Performance Analysis:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.42. With this latest performance, INFI shares dropped by -49.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.06 for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.0058, while it was recorded at 2.2580 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7443 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2239.50 and a Gross Margin at +11.58. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2355.56.

Return on Total Capital for INFI is now -111.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -120.32. Additionally, INFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 178.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 133.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] managed to generate an average of -$1,760,522 per employee.Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $66 million, or 58.60% of INFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFI stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 8,383,645, which is approximately -51.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 6,575,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.99 million in INFI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.39 million in INFI stock with ownership of nearly 52.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INFI] by around 25,888,888 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 14,893,592 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 2,808,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,591,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,438,597 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 4,383,435 shares during the same period.