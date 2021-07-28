H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] – find out why.

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NASDAQ: NURO] price plunged by -3.69 percent to reach at -$0.67. The company report on July 26, 2021 that NeuroMetrix Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of a Randomized Controlled Trial of its Wearable Neurostimulation Technology for Treatment of Fibromyalgia.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) announced a publication titled “Effects of Wearable Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation on Fibromyalgia: A Randomized Controlled Trial” in the Journal of Pain Research. The article is available online at the journal website.

The article reports an intention-to-treat analysis of a double-blind, randomized, sham-controlled trial that compared 3-months of at-home treatment with a standard (active) or low dose (sham) Quell device in 119 subjects with fibromyalgia.

A sum of 5239584 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.50M shares. NeuroMetrix Inc. shares reached a high of $19.83 and dropped to a low of $16.26 until finishing in the latest session at $17.48.

The average equity rating for NURO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NeuroMetrix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2016, representing the official price target for NeuroMetrix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on NURO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroMetrix Inc. is set at 4.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NURO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

NURO Stock Performance Analysis:

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.10. With this latest performance, NURO shares gained by 372.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 251.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 732.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NURO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.90 for NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.15, while it was recorded at 20.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NeuroMetrix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.23 and a Gross Margin at +71.15. NeuroMetrix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.36.

Return on Total Capital for NURO is now -26.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.22. Additionally, NURO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] managed to generate an average of -$104,610 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.NeuroMetrix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

NURO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NURO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeuroMetrix Inc. go to 15.00%.

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 22.50% of NURO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NURO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 97,663, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 million in NURO stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.77 million in NURO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeuroMetrix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroMetrix Inc. [NASDAQ:NURO] by around 251,903 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 48,650 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 17,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 283,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NURO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 201,526 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 46,910 shares during the same period.