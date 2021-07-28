Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain 15.94% so far this year. What now?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] slipped around -0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.60 at the close of the session, down -1.23%. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Genius Brands’ “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten” Exceeds 40 Million Views on Kartoon Channel!.

“I knew the viewership would be great, but even I didn’t think we would be getting this level of views with just 11 episodes streaming so far,” …Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Since premiering on April 23 on Kartoon Channel!, Genius Brands International, Inc.’s (“Genius Brands”) (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring and executive produced by Arnold Schwarzenegger, continues to build its viewership reaching a new milestone of over 40 million views to date.

Genius Brands International Inc. stock is now 15.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GNUS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.625 and lowest of $1.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.12, which means current price is +21.21% above from all time high which was touched on 03/24/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.35M shares, GNUS reached a trading volume of 2911156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 155.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has GNUS stock performed recently?

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -20.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.08 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7684, while it was recorded at 1.6360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6748 for the last 200 days.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -720.44 and a Gross Margin at -0.86. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16182.48.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -25.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -581.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -626.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -491.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.07. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$14,345,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

Insider trade positions for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]

There are presently around $63 million, or 18.60% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,809,472, which is approximately 266.225% of the company’s market cap and around 4.85% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 6,454,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.33 million in GNUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.11 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly 24.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 22,681,258 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 883,339 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 15,750,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,315,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,770,332 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 557,479 shares during the same period.