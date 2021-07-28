Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] moved up 3.68: Why It’s Important

Fuel Tech Inc. [NASDAQ: FTEK] gained 3.68% or 0.07 points to close at $1.97 with a heavy trading volume of 3350020 shares. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Fuel Tech Awarded Air Pollution Control Orders Totaling $4.5 Million.

Completes Two Demonstrations for DGI™ Dissolved Gas Infusion Water Treatment Technology.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, announced the receipt of multiple air pollution control (APC) contracts from customers in Korea, North America, and Europe. These awards have an aggregate value of approximately $4.5 million.

It opened the trading session at $2.092, the shares rose to $2.27 and dropped to $1.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FTEK points out that the company has recorded -67.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -228.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, FTEK reached to a volume of 3350020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Fuel Tech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Brean Murray raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2012, representing the official price target for Fuel Tech Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $8, while Avondale kept a Mkt Outperform rating on FTEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fuel Tech Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

Trading performance analysis for FTEK stock

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, FTEK shares dropped by -18.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2016, while it was recorded at 1.9420 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9603 for the last 200 days.

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.35 and a Gross Margin at +47.18. Fuel Tech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.97.

Return on Total Capital for FTEK is now -16.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.07. Additionally, FTEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] managed to generate an average of -$58,603 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Fuel Tech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fuel Tech Inc. go to 12.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]

There are presently around $16 million, or 27.60% of FTEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTEK stocks are: GRACE & WHITE INC /NY with ownership of 1,340,627, which is approximately 38.85% of the company’s market cap and around 22.42% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,310,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 million in FTEK stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $2.29 million in FTEK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fuel Tech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Fuel Tech Inc. [NASDAQ:FTEK] by around 3,803,512 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 215,376 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,306,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,325,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTEK stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,205,011 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 47,241 shares during the same period.