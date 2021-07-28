For Tuya Inc. [TUYA], Analyst sees a drop to $22. What next?

Tuya Inc. [NYSE: TUYA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.77% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.92%. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Tuya Smart Showcases New IoT Device Connectivity Capabilities at 2021 Mobile World Congress (MWC).

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) a leading global IoT cloud platform, opened its exhibit at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Barcelona, Spain to run from June 28 until July 1, 2021. This year’s exhibit demonstrates Tuya Smart’s cellular and Bluetooth communication capabilities, showcasing the Company’s wide range of new connectivity solutions to developers at the industry’s largest and most influential exhibition.

With the theme of “Intelligent Interconnection Brings New Opportunities,” the Tuya Smart exhibit aims to attract thousands of IoT enterprises from all over the world and features new products and connectivity solutions such as cellular connectivity solutions, Tuya Galaxy Link, Bluetooth connectivity solutions and more. This year thousands of IoT enterprises from all over the world will visit the MWC, including communication operators and electronic equipment manufacturers to gather and discuss the latest development trends of the global mobile communication industry.

The one-year Tuya Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.36. The average equity rating for TUYA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.34 billion, with 586.60 million shares outstanding and 281.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 885.74K shares, TUYA stock reached a trading volume of 5930736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tuya Inc. [TUYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUYA shares is $24.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tuya Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Tuya Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on TUYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuya Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.09.

TUYA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tuya Inc. [TUYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.92.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.05 for Tuya Inc. [TUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.20, while it was recorded at 19.78 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Tuya Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tuya Inc. [TUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.43 and a Gross Margin at +34.43. Tuya Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.20.

Return on Total Capital for TUYA is now -34.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.22. Additionally, TUYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 190.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 129.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Tuya Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

TUYA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tuya Inc. go to -4.90%.

Tuya Inc. [TUYA] Insider Position Details

Positions in Tuya Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Tuya Inc. [NYSE:TUYA] by around 43,150,344 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,151,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUYA stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,150,179 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.