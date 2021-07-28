For Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR], Analyst sees a rise to $30. What next?

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] plunged by -$0.45 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $17.76 during the day while it closed the day at $17.28. The company report on July 19, 2021 that Luminar Acquiring Exclusive Lidar Chip Partner and Specialized Fab.

Luminar’s New Fifth-Generation Lidar Chip with Optogration Technology Enables Iris Sensor; Acquisition Secures Supply with One Million Unit Per Year Capacity.

, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR) announced it is acquiring its exclusive InGaAs chip design partner and manufacturer, OptoGration Inc., bringing specialized core IP and securing supply chain as Luminar scales Iris into series production with its OEM customers. The acquisition secures a key part of Luminar’s supply chain and enables deeper integration with its existing chip design subsidiary Black Forest Engineering (BFE), which Luminar acquired in 2017. Luminar is combining the latest technology from Optogration and BFE to power its new fifth-generation lidar chip in Iris as the company prepares for series production of its product and technology.

Luminar Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -5.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LAZR stock has declined by -27.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.42% and lost -49.18% year-on date.

The market cap for LAZR stock reached $6.01 billion, with 332.99 million shares outstanding and 194.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, LAZR reached a trading volume of 2731947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $29.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on LAZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 390.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.32. With this latest performance, LAZR shares dropped by -28.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.97 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.46, while it was recorded at 17.81 for the last single week of trading, and 23.19 for the last 200 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -680.06 and a Gross Margin at -78.85. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2596.93.

Return on Total Capital for LAZR is now -34.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -133.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.79. Additionally, LAZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] managed to generate an average of -$973,919 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.40 and a Current Ratio set at 29.60.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $705 million, or 26.60% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,944,678, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CANVAS GP 1, L.L.C., holding 6,907,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.36 million in LAZR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $57.45 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Luminar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 36,425,419 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 3,984,628 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 416,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,826,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,930,964 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,058,943 shares during the same period.