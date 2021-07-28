Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] Revenue clocked in at $0.10 million, up 5.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Flora Growth Corp. [NASDAQ: FLGC] gained 12.17% or 0.55 points to close at $5.07 with a heavy trading volume of 10004604 shares. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Flora Growth to Partner with Avaria to Distribute Award-Winning Pain Cream Brand KaLaya Across LATAM & Produce Its CBD Formulations.

Flora Growth has signed a Letter of Intent with Avaria Inc. to form a joint venture for the sale of its award-winning KaLaya brand across LATAM, including Flora Labs’ 2,500+ Colombian distribution channels.

KaLaya has sold over a million units and is currently distributed via major retailers including Loblaws, Walmart, and London drugs across Canada, holding the number one customer retention rate in Loblaws’ pain cream categories.

If we look at the average trading volume of 567.39K shares, FLGC reached to a volume of 10004604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]:

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Flora Growth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flora Growth Corp. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2137.01.

Trading performance analysis for FLGC stock

Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.48.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.21 for Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.59, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading.

Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -11693.40 and a Gross Margin at -9146.23. Flora Growth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13367.92.

Return on Total Capital for FLGC is now -146.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -181.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -188.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -137.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.97. Additionally, FLGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] managed to generate an average of -$1,090,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Flora Growth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of FLGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLGC stocks are: TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP with ownership of 933, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.72% of the total institutional ownership; FOCUSED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC, holding 666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3000.0 in FLGC stocks shares; and NELSON, VAN DENBURG & CAMPBELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $3000.0 in FLGC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flora Growth Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Flora Growth Corp. [NASDAQ:FLGC] by around 2,132 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLGC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,132 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.