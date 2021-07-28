Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] gain 5.97% so far this year. What now?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] closed the trading session at $1.42 on 07/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.42, while the highest price level was $1.4899. The company report on July 26, 2021 that Daré Bioscience to Present at the 2021 Controlled Release Society Virtual Annual Meeting to be held July 25-29, 2021.

Presentation will highlight the positive topline results from the DARE-BVFREE Phase 3 randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating Daré’s product candidate DARE-BV1 in women diagnosed with bacterial vaginosis.

The study met its primary endpoint and demonstrated that as a primary therapeutic intervention a single vaginal dose of DARE-BV1 achieved clinical cure rates of 70-81%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.97 percent and weekly performance of -5.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.85M shares, DARE reached to a volume of 2688388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

DARE stock trade performance evaluation

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.33. With this latest performance, DARE shares dropped by -15.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.11 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4608, while it was recorded at 1.4840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5555 for the last 200 days.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] managed to generate an average of -$1,191,337 per employee.Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 7.40% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,415,349, which is approximately -52.716% of the company’s market cap and around 5.57% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 872,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 million in DARE stocks shares; and POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., currently with $0.46 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dare Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 595,644 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,936,710 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,086,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,618,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 246,805 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 238,642 shares during the same period.