Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] is -6.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Daqo New Energy Corp. [NYSE: DQ] plunged by -$2.73 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $56.29 during the day while it closed the day at $53.75. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Daqo New Energy’s Subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo completes its IPO process and starts trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo New Energy”, the “Company” or “we”), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, announced that the Company’s major operational subsidiary, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy (“Xinjiang Daqo”), has completed its IPO process and started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech innovation board (SSE, code: 688303) on 22 July, 2021.

Xinjiang Daqo has issued 300,000,000 shares representing approximately 15.58% of the total 1,925,000,000 shares outstanding after the IPO. The shares were issued at a public offering price of RMB 21.49 per share and the total gross proceeds of the IPO are approximately RMB 6.45 billion. After the IPO, Daqo New Energy owns approximately 80.7% of Xinjiang Daqo. On the first trading day of 22 July, 2021, Xinjiang Daqo’s shares closed at RMB 61.11 per share, up 184.4% as compared to the IPO price.

Daqo New Energy Corp. stock has also loss -18.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DQ stock has declined by -37.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.25% and lost -6.29% year-on date.

The market cap for DQ stock reached $4.53 billion, with 71.02 million shares outstanding and 56.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, DQ reached a trading volume of 4755834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DQ shares is $98.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Daqo New Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Daqo New Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Daqo New Energy Corp. is set at 6.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for DQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

DQ stock trade performance evaluation

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.66. With this latest performance, DQ shares dropped by -8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.48 for Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.31, while it was recorded at 63.27 for the last single week of trading, and 69.52 for the last 200 days.

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.78 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.14.

Return on Total Capital for DQ is now 18.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.69. Additionally, DQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] managed to generate an average of $68,215 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 226.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Daqo New Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,181 million, or 62.30% of DQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DQ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,149,635, which is approximately 39.299% of the company’s market cap and around 76.40% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,355,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.62 million in DQ stocks shares; and PINPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $103.22 million in DQ stock with ownership of nearly -10.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Daqo New Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Daqo New Energy Corp. [NYSE:DQ] by around 14,139,954 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 15,006,168 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 11,432,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,578,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DQ stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,230,060 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,625,761 shares during the same period.