Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] fell -47.92% so far this year. What now?

Dada Nexus Limited [NASDAQ: DADA] plunged by -$1.98 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $20.96 during the day while it closed the day at $19.01. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Dada Ramps Up Expansion of Autonomous Delivery in Partnership with JD.

Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) (“Dada”), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, announced that it is set to advance an autonomous delivery operation open system, which has already been adopted by SEVEN FRESH and Yonghui Supermarket to normalize the scalable use of unmanned delivery vehicles for on-demand delivery service. Teaming up with JD Logistics and autonomous delivery vehicle developer White Rhino, Dada Group will jointly establish the autonomous delivery ecosystem in the supermarket scenario.

Dada Now, Dada’s on-demand delivery platform, has leveraged its proprietary software and technologies for on-demand delivery and massive online shopping scenarios to develop the autonomous delivery operation system for unmanned delivery vehicles in supermarkets. The system has realized automatic order distribution for supermarket stores, and can manage package loading, terminal connection, and abnormal order operation through its human interaction system in order to assist the unmanned vehicles in efficiently fulfilling the online orders. Dada Now’s autonomous delivery operation open system has already been applied by SEVEN FRESH and Yonghui’s unmanned vehicles to cover a dozen neighbourhoods, fulfilling nearly 5,000 orders with driving mileage over 10,000 kilometres.

Dada Nexus Limited stock has also loss -22.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DADA stock has declined by -26.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.78% and lost -47.92% year-on date.

The market cap for DADA stock reached $4.77 billion, with 237.56 million shares outstanding and 230.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, DADA reached a trading volume of 2798228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dada Nexus Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Dada Nexus Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on DADA stock. On December 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DADA shares from 34 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dada Nexus Limited is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for DADA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

DADA stock trade performance evaluation

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.94. With this latest performance, DADA shares dropped by -40.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DADA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.19 for Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.79, while it was recorded at 22.79 for the last single week of trading, and 33.12 for the last 200 days.

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.62 and a Gross Margin at +15.17. Dada Nexus Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.71.

Return on Total Capital for DADA is now -287.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -933.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,167.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.54. Additionally, DADA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] managed to generate an average of -$101,249 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Dada Nexus Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $911 million, or 21.10% of DADA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DADA stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 8,594,076, which is approximately -1.678% of the company’s market cap and around 2.76% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 7,614,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.75 million in DADA stocks shares; and ROVIDA ADVISORS INC., currently with $141.09 million in DADA stock with ownership of nearly 8.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dada Nexus Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Dada Nexus Limited [NASDAQ:DADA] by around 9,425,664 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 8,577,709 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 29,928,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,932,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DADA stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,175,609 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,881,041 shares during the same period.