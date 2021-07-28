Credit Suisse lifts PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] loss -7.63% or -0.73 points to close at $8.84 with a heavy trading volume of 5286254 shares. The company report on July 22, 2021 that PBF Energy Comments on Bay Area Air Quality Management District Decision.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) commented on the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) Board members’ decision to adopt Proposed Amended Rule (PAR) 6-5 related to particulate emissions from refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) units in the Bay Area.

Paul Davis, President of PBF Energy’s Western Region, stated, “We have been working closely throughout the rule-making process with BAAQMD staff and anticipated ‘s outcome. Importantly, the rule-making requires refineries to meet a specific emissions standard by 2026, without requiring the installation of a wet gas scrubber or any other specific technology.”.

It opened the trading session at $9.09, the shares rose to $9.35 and dropped to $8.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PBF points out that the company has recorded 6.63% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -117.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, PBF reached to a volume of 5286254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $14.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8.75 to $17, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on PBF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.37.

Trading performance analysis for PBF stock

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.58. With this latest performance, PBF shares dropped by -46.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.11 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.55, while it was recorded at 9.44 for the last single week of trading, and 11.44 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.71 and a Gross Margin at -11.15. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.21.

Return on Total Capital for PBF is now -27.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 339.55. Additionally, PBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 333.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] managed to generate an average of -$373,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc. go to 0.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]

There are presently around $727 million, or 70.40% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,974,267, which is approximately 0.159% of the company’s market cap and around 20.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,836,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.8 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $83.49 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly 14.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 9,677,141 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 17,469,847 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 55,112,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,259,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,693,413 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,580,718 shares during the same period.