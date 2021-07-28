Citigroup slashes price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] – find out why.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] traded at a low on 07/27/21, posting a -4.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.62. The company report on July 6, 2021 that ZIM and Seaspan Announce New Long-Term Chartering Agreement for Ten 7,000 TEU LNG-Fueled Vessels.

Transaction Strengthens ZIM’s Operating Fleet, Facilitating Long-Term Growth Strategy and Maintaining Operational Agility.

Vessel Deliveries to ZIM are Expected Beginning in the Fourth Quarter of 2023 and Throughout 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3808774 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stands at 5.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.51%.

The market cap for ZIM stock reached $4.09 billion, with 109.78 million shares outstanding and 55.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, ZIM reached a trading volume of 3808774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $48.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ZIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.59.

How has ZIM stock performed recently?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.70.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.69 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.20, while it was recorded at 37.50 for the last single week of trading.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.98.

Return on Total Capital for ZIM is now 41.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10,794.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 685.48. Additionally, ZIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 498.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]

There are presently around $987 million, or 23.60% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,016,530, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 51.71% of the total institutional ownership; CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, holding 4,470,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.78 million in ZIM stocks shares; and HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD., currently with $111.89 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 22,435,981 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 2,000 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 6,066,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,504,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,435,981 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,000 shares during the same period.