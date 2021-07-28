Cerner Corporation [CERN] Is Currently 1.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ: CERN] traded at a high on 07/27/21, posting a 1.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $79.35. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Cerner to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results July 30.

Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) announced it will release its second quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens Friday, July 30. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call at 8 a.m. CT that can be accessed via dial-in or webcast. On the call, Cerner will discuss its results and outlook and answer questions from the investment community. The call may also include discussion of Cerner developments and other material and forward-looking information about business and financial matters.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (678) 509-7542; the passcode is Cerner. The company recommends joining the call 15 minutes early for registration. An audio webcast will be available live and archived on Cerner’s website in the Investor Relations section.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2607037 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cerner Corporation stands at 1.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.39%.

The market cap for CERN stock reached $23.80 billion, with 304.73 million shares outstanding and 300.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, CERN reached a trading volume of 2607037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cerner Corporation [CERN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERN shares is $82.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cerner Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Cerner Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerner Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91.

How has CERN stock performed recently?

Cerner Corporation [CERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, CERN shares gained by 1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.25 for Cerner Corporation [CERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.87, while it was recorded at 78.36 for the last single week of trading, and 75.81 for the last 200 days.

Cerner Corporation [CERN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerner Corporation [CERN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.13 and a Gross Margin at +77.55. Cerner Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.17.

Return on Total Capital for CERN is now 15.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerner Corporation [CERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.48. Additionally, CERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerner Corporation [CERN] managed to generate an average of $29,549 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Cerner Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Cerner Corporation [CERN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cerner Corporation go to 11.59%.

Insider trade positions for Cerner Corporation [CERN]

There are presently around $20,368 million, or 87.40% of CERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,588,839, which is approximately -0.174% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,982,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in CERN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.09 billion in CERN stock with ownership of nearly -1.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerner Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ:CERN] by around 27,638,700 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 31,848,981 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 197,193,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,681,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERN stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,106,636 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 4,264,293 shares during the same period.