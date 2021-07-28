Cano Health Inc. [CANO] Is Currently -3.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.58% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.85%. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Cano Health to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Investor Conference Call.

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO or the “Company”), a leading value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the Company’s business and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. A press release announcing the second quarter results will be issued earlier that morning.

To access the live call and webcast, please dial (844) 684-0650 for U.S. participants, or +1 (343) 761-2594 for international participants, referencing the Cano Health Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. The conference call will also be webcast live in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Investor page of the Cano Health website (investors.canohealth.com).

Over the last 12 months, CANO stock dropped by -8.90%.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.64 billion, with 86.25 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, CANO stock reached a trading volume of 4013637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CANO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -25.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.12 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.99, while it was recorded at 11.06 for the last single week of trading, and 12.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cano Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CANO is now -1.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] managed to generate an average of -$46,580 per employee.Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $637 million, or 47.10% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 11,090,123, which is approximately 5.066% of the company’s market cap and around 10.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,624,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.31 million in CANO stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $52.38 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly 70.776% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cano Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 17,009,180 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 13,387,613 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 31,791,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,188,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,313,655 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 7,676,815 shares during the same period.