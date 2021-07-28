BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] – find out why.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] loss -0.90% or -0.01 points to close at $1.10 with a heavy trading volume of 2829949 shares. The company report on July 19, 2021 that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Humanized Anti-GIP Monoclonal Antibody from Lobesity.

– Broadens existing pipeline with a monoclonal antibody against a novel target, glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) -.

– First planned indication is Prader-Willi Syndrome-.

It opened the trading session at $1.09, the shares rose to $1.11 and dropped to $1.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NMTR points out that the company has recorded -7.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -144.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, NMTR reached to a volume of 2829949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, NMTR shares dropped by -8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.72 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2362, while it was recorded at 1.1400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1982 for the last 200 days.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NMTR is now -165.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -541.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -545.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -276.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.72. Additionally, NMTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] managed to generate an average of -$5,124,707 per employee.9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]

There are presently around $84 million, or 24.60% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 25,716,755, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 14,650,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.11 million in NMTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.89 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly 24.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 22,516,621 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 7,956,764 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 45,437,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,910,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,885,822 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 6,803,387 shares during the same period.