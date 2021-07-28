ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP] fell -64.40% so far this year. What now?

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [NYSE: ATIP] closed the trading session at $3.82 on 07/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.66, while the highest price level was $4.56. The company report on July 28, 2021 that ATI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. on Behalf of ATI Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (“ATI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATIP) on behalf of ATI stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether ATI has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -64.40 percent and weekly performance of -50.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -67.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -57.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -61.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, ATIP reached to a volume of 7639789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $12 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $5, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on ATIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is set at 0.75 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ATIP stock trade performance evaluation

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.45. With this latest performance, ATIP shares dropped by -57.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.15% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.17 for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.12, while it was recorded at 6.53 for the last single week of trading, and 10.10 for the last 200 days.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $109 million, or 77.90% of ATIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATIP stocks are: GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,202,953, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,419,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.24 million in ATIP stocks shares; and LAKEWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $8.2 million in ATIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [NYSE:ATIP] by around 17,378,837 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 10,137,358 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 955,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,472,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATIP stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,533,331 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 7,560,228 shares during the same period.