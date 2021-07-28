Asana Inc. [ASAN] moved down -10.99: Why It’s Important

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] loss -10.99% on the last trading session, reaching $66.00 price per share at the time. The company report on July 21, 2021 that Future of Work Here : Asana Launches App for Zoom to Reimagine Meetings.

Asana App for Zoom helps make meetings more impactful for distributed teams.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced its Asana app for Zoom is now available in the Zoom App Marketplace, which hosts 1400+ essential tools to boost productivity and collaboration. With the Asana app for Zoom, distributed teams can drive meeting workflows and collaborate effortlessly.

Asana Inc. represents 162.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.00 billion with the latest information. ASAN stock price has been found in the range of $63.01 to $74.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, ASAN reached a trading volume of 4056904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $48.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBN Securities have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on ASAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 4.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.96.

Trading performance analysis for ASAN stock

Asana Inc. [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37. With this latest performance, ASAN shares gained by 5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.28% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.22 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.32, while it was recorded at 71.16 for the last single week of trading, and 36.20 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.34 and a Gross Margin at +87.34. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.26.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -38.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -457.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.73. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] managed to generate an average of -$196,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Asana Inc. [ASAN]

There are presently around $2,879 million, or 63.70% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,045,292, which is approximately 126.959% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, holding 5,044,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $332.95 million in ASAN stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $330.13 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly -19.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 18,341,967 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 9,555,921 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 15,722,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,620,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,174,869 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,646,527 shares during the same period.