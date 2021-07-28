Amyris Inc. [AMRS] is 135.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] traded at a low on 07/27/21, posting a -2.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.54. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Amyris Partners With Naomi Watts To Launch Science-Backed Wellness Brand Focused On Menopause.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health, Beauty and Wellness markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, announced a partnership with Naomi Watts to create a new consumer brand to provide science-backed, menopause wellness personal care products. Ms. Watts, actress, mom and co-founder of ONDA Beauty, has a personal commitment to clean skincare, wellness and destigmatizing menopause.

By 2025, there will be over one billion people experiencing menopause in the world, which will be 12% of the entire world population of eight billion. Various symptoms and conditions are experienced by approximately 75% of women and can lead to a significant reduction in quality of life, increased utilization of medical resources and an overall loss of productivity. Stigma, lack of open discussion, and a very small product offering at an affordable price contribute to a major barrier to care for women.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2955964 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amyris Inc. stands at 6.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.10%.

The market cap for AMRS stock reached $4.37 billion, with 267.73 million shares outstanding and 181.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 2955964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $23.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $11 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.63.

How has AMRS stock performed recently?

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -11.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.61 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.11, while it was recorded at 15.27 for the last single week of trading, and 11.41 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.29 and a Gross Margin at +45.83. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.03.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 255.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 126.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$529,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $1,541 million, or 38.50% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,687,965, which is approximately -4.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.29 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $191.37 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 20,801,231 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 16,540,240 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 68,640,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,982,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,801,153 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 5,635,170 shares during the same period.