Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] is 40.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ACST] loss -1.08% or 0.0 points to close at $0.46 with a heavy trading volume of 3862881 shares. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Acasti Pharma Schedules Conference Call for August 4th at 1:00 PM ET to Discuss Planned Acquisition of Grace Therapeutics.

All shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the August 26, 2021, annual and special meeting of shareholders.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST) announces it will host a business update conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 1:00 PM ET to discuss the planned acquisition of Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (“Grace”), a privately held emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative drug delivery technologies for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases.

It opened the trading session at $0.4584, the shares rose to $0.461 and dropped to $0.433, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACST points out that the company has recorded -37.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -170.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.62M shares, ACST reached to a volume of 3862881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Acasti Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Acasti Pharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acasti Pharma Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 486.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.16. With this latest performance, ACST shares dropped by -24.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.53 for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5283, while it was recorded at 0.4797 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4976 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] shares currently have an operating margin of -5532.14 and a Gross Margin at -410.20. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10039.80.

Return on Total Capital for ACST is now -31.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.15. Additionally, ACST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.18% of ACST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACST stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 913,651, which is approximately 32.801% of the company’s market cap and around 2.62% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 378,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in ACST stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $0.12 million in ACST stock with ownership of nearly 3.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ACST] by around 843,663 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,818,071 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,474,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,187,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACST stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 268,625 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,582,571 shares during the same period.