3D Systems Corporation [DDD] stock Upgrade by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $31

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] traded at a high on 07/27/21, posting a 0.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.94. The company report on July 24, 2021 that 3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation – DDD.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD).

On March 1, 2021, the Company disclosed that the filing of its 10K annual report would be delayed, due primarily to “the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses.” Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3053894 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 3D Systems Corporation stands at 6.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.37%.

The market cap for DDD stock reached $3.14 billion, with 121.70 million shares outstanding and 121.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.31M shares, DDD reached a trading volume of 3053894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $24.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $30, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on DDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corporation is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.38. With this latest performance, DDD shares dropped by -36.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 266.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.86 for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.41, while it was recorded at 25.83 for the last single week of trading, and 23.53 for the last 200 days.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.47 and a Gross Margin at +40.09. 3D Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.85.

Return on Total Capital for DDD is now -8.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.40. Additionally, DDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] managed to generate an average of -$74,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.3D Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]

There are presently around $2,102 million, or 69.20% of DDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,469,273, which is approximately 5.964% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,911,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $322.0 million in DDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $154.36 million in DDD stock with ownership of nearly -28.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3D Systems Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in 3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD] by around 15,282,317 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 13,588,671 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 55,404,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,275,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDD stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,021,638 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,521,032 shares during the same period.