21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] Stock trading around $14.64 per share: What’s Next?

21Vianet Group Inc. [NASDAQ: VNET] slipped around -1.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.64 at the close of the session, down -8.39%. The company report on May 26, 2021 that 21Vianet Group, Inc. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“21Vianet” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details are provided at the end of this release.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights.

21Vianet Group Inc. stock is now -57.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VNET Stock saw the intraday high of $15.58 and lowest of $14.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.45, which means current price is +3.76% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, VNET reached a trading volume of 3635046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]?

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for 21Vianet Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for 21Vianet Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on VNET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 21Vianet Group Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.52.

How has VNET stock performed recently?

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.71. With this latest performance, VNET shares dropped by -35.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.13 for 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.27, while it was recorded at 16.70 for the last single week of trading, and 28.66 for the last 200 days.

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.95 and a Gross Margin at +21.09. 21Vianet Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.11.

Return on Total Capital for VNET is now 1.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.65. Additionally, VNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] managed to generate an average of -$151,032 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.21Vianet Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]

There are presently around $1,470 million, or 85.10% of VNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 8,534,636, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.93% of the total institutional ownership; CEDERBERG CAPITAL LTD, holding 7,240,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.0 million in VNET stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $77.16 million in VNET stock with ownership of nearly 21.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 21Vianet Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in 21Vianet Group Inc. [NASDAQ:VNET] by around 41,326,679 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 16,644,465 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 42,426,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,398,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNET stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,284,185 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,384,732 shares during the same period.