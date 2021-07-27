Wells Fargo slashes price target on IMV Inc. [IMV] – find out why.

IMV Inc. [NASDAQ: IMV] gained 25.77% on the last trading session, reaching $2.05 price per share at the time. The company report on July 20, 2021 that IMV Inc. Closes Previously Announced Public Offering.

IMV Inc. (“IMV” or the “Corporation”) (NASDAQ: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology corporation, announced the closing of its previously-announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 14,285,714 units (the “Units”) at a price to the public of US$1.75 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Corporation of approximately US$25 million, before deducting underwriting commissions and Offering expenses and excluding any proceeds the Corporation may receive from the exercise of the underlying warrants. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and three-quarters of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of US$2.10 per common share, subject to adjustment in certain events, until July 20, 2026. If the warrants are fully exercised it will represent approximately $22.5M of additional gross proceeds.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to continue the clinical development of maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac) in diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), breast cancer, ovarian cancer, bladder cancer and microsatellite instability high (MSI-H), start the clinical development of a new product, DPX-SurMAGE, in bladder cancer, continue the development of its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) and for general corporate purposes.

IMV Inc. represents 67.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $138.98 million with the latest information. IMV stock price has been found in the range of $1.89 to $2.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 582.13K shares, IMV reached a trading volume of 61199039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for IMV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for IMV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $3, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on IMV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IMV Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58273.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22.

IMV Inc. [IMV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.85. With this latest performance, IMV shares dropped by -7.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.36 for IMV Inc. [IMV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.16, while it was recorded at 1.57 for the last single week of trading, and 3.05 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IMV Inc. [IMV] shares currently have an operating margin of -1492166.67. IMV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1161833.33.

Return on Total Capital for IMV is now -136.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -108.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -152.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IMV Inc. [IMV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.87. Additionally, IMV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

There are presently around $19 million, or 21.90% of IMV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMV stocks are: RUFFER LLP with ownership of 7,453,399, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 269,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in IMV stocks shares; and CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $0.48 million in IMV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IMV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in IMV Inc. [NASDAQ:IMV] by around 185,465 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,206,581 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,808,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,200,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMV stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,200 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 600,675 shares during the same period.