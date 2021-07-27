Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Huazhu Group Limited [NASDAQ: HTHT] closed the trading session at $41.33 on 07/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.96, while the highest price level was $46.17. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Huazhu Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the Second Quarter of 2021.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“Huazhu”, “we” or “our”), a world-leading hotel group, announced preliminary results for hotel operations in the second quarter (“Q2 2021”) ended June 30, 2021.

COVID-19 update For our Legacy-Huazhu business, the RevPAR in 2Q2021 recovered to 102% of 2019, slightly below our previous expectation. RevPAR recovery in June achieved 100%, slowing down from 106% in May. It was mainly due to COVID-19 resurgence in Guangdong Province and traffic control in Beijing for the celebration of centenary of the Communist Party of China since late May. However, if excluding the impact of Guangdong Province and Beijing, our RevPAR recovery was on track. In July, with the COVID-19 resurgence in Guangdong effectively contained and relaxation of travel restriction in Beijing, our RevPAR recovery resumed.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.22 percent and weekly performance of -14.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, HTHT reached to a volume of 5001625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTHT shares is $59.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Huazhu Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Huazhu Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $76, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on HTHT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huazhu Group Limited is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90.

HTHT stock trade performance evaluation

Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.92. With this latest performance, HTHT shares dropped by -22.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.50 for Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.84, while it was recorded at 47.14 for the last single week of trading, and 51.82 for the last 200 days.

Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.62 and a Gross Margin at +4.58. Huazhu Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.50.

Return on Total Capital for HTHT is now -2.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.00. Additionally, HTHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 356.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] managed to generate an average of -$106,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Huazhu Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huazhu Group Limited go to 5.56%.

Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,499 million, or 51.30% of HTHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTHT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 36,646,586, which is approximately -1.198% of the company’s market cap and around 56.40% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 15,366,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $635.12 million in HTHT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $383.39 million in HTHT stock with ownership of nearly 5.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huazhu Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Huazhu Group Limited [NASDAQ:HTHT] by around 19,091,164 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 7,544,645 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 130,605,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,241,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTHT stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,373,211 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 636,074 shares during the same period.