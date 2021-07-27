Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] traded at a low on 07/26/21, posting a -2.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.10. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Studio City Announces Earnings Release Date.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC), a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau, announces that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9133013 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stands at 3.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.31%.

The market cap for MLCO stock reached $7.06 billion, with 477.43 million shares outstanding and 455.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, MLCO reached a trading volume of 9133013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLCO shares is $21.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.79.

How has MLCO stock performed recently?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15. With this latest performance, MLCO shares dropped by -17.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.75 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.57, while it was recorded at 14.74 for the last single week of trading, and 17.98 for the last 200 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.62 and a Gross Margin at -23.50. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.12.

Return on Total Capital for MLCO is now -11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 553.35. Additionally, MLCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 543.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] managed to generate an average of -$63,987 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited go to -9.47%.

Insider trade positions for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]

There are presently around $2,646 million, or 40.20% of MLCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,623,173, which is approximately 0.636% of the company’s market cap and around 33.50% of the total institutional ownership; HARDMAN JOHNSTON GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 20,585,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $290.26 million in MLCO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $270.98 million in MLCO stock with ownership of nearly -9.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ:MLCO] by around 23,708,739 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 17,610,309 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 146,338,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,657,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLCO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,063,501 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,796,565 shares during the same period.