Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] is -39.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] traded at a low on 07/23/21, posting a -5.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.06. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Vipshop Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on May 19, 2021.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10237495 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vipshop Holdings Limited stands at 4.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.19%.

The market cap for VIPS stock reached $12.40 billion, with 682.30 million shares outstanding and 447.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.75M shares, VIPS reached a trading volume of 10237495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $24, while CLSA kept a Underperform rating on VIPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86.

How has VIPS stock performed recently?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.18. With this latest performance, VIPS shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.17 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.68, while it was recorded at 17.82 for the last single week of trading, and 26.71 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 2.95%.

Insider trade positions for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]

There are presently around $5,586 million, or 56.90% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,688,238, which is approximately 5.056% of the company’s market cap and around 7.76% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 19,774,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $337.35 million in VIPS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $265.8 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly 4.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

233 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 105,175,421 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 112,968,221 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 109,292,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,436,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,682,996 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,119,079 shares during the same period.