Under Armour Inc. [UA] Revenue clocked in at $4.80 billion, up 19.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] jumped around 0.17 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.81 at the close of the session, up 0.96%. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Under Armour Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings And Conference Call Date.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release the results of its second quarter (ended June 30th) on August 3, 2021 at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and made available for replay approximately three hours after conclusion of the event.

Under Armour Inc. stock is now 19.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UA Stock saw the intraday high of $17.81 and lowest of $17.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.83, which means current price is +21.82% above from all time high which was touched on 05/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 4146434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc. [UA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $16.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60.

How has UA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.46. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.95 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.36, while it was recorded at 17.60 for the last single week of trading, and 16.85 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.30 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.28.

Return on Total Capital for UA is now -0.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.66. Additionally, UA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] managed to generate an average of -$33,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UA]

There are presently around $3,160 million, or 77.41% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 23,530,771, which is approximately -17.008% of the company’s market cap and around 16.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,998,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $373.98 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $279.94 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly -3.974% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 28,837,381 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 19,515,253 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 129,063,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,416,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,604,158 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,705,480 shares during the same period.