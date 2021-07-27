The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Is Currently 0.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] closed the trading session at $140.28 on 07/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $139.2215, while the highest price level was $140.82. The company report on July 26, 2021 that Always® and Walmart Continue to Team Up with Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Laurie Hernandez and Support the Women’s Sports Foundation to #KeepHerPlaying.

Always Donates $500,000 to Local Organizations that Provide Access and Opportunity for Puberty-Aged Girls in Sports.

Always and Walmart are taking action, in partnership with the Women’s Sports Foundation, to help girls stay in sports by highlighting the important life skills that come from continued participation through puberty. To further rally society to #KeepHerPlaying, they are continuing their partnership with Olympic gold medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez and enlisting social media influencers to share firsthand accounts of how sports have had a positive impact on their lives.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.82 percent and weekly performance of -0.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.50M shares, PG reached to a volume of 5921188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $147.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $165 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $141, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 41.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PG stock trade performance evaluation

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.48 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.22, while it was recorded at 139.35 for the last single week of trading, and 135.39 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.10 and a Gross Margin at +51.18. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.36.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 20.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.55. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $131,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 8.43%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $221,297 million, or 65.70% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 214,845,521, which is approximately -1.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 163,107,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.88 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.63 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly -4.346% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,464 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 56,817,363 shares. Additionally, 1,255 investors decreased positions by around 61,980,994 shares, while 339 investors held positions by with 1,458,738,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,577,537,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,410,985 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 5,076,838 shares during the same period.