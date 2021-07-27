The Gap Inc. [GPS] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $42

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] traded at a high on 07/26/21, posting a 2.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.00. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Gap Inc. Announces Launch of New Integrated Rewards Program: One Membership. Four Brands .

Credit cardmembers and loyalty members can now earn and redeem rewards within one integrated Rewards program while shopping in-store and online at Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta .

, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) announced the launch of a new integrated Rewards program across the U.S. and Puerto Rico: One Membership. Four Brands. The new program will simplify and streamline how members can earn and redeem their rewards within our four brands by combining the previous credit card and loyalty programs under Navyist Rewards, Gap Good Rewards, Banana Republic Rewards, and Athleta Rewards.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5909227 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Gap Inc. stands at 3.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.05%.

The market cap for GPS stock reached $11.28 billion, with 376.00 million shares outstanding and 200.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.39M shares, GPS reached a trading volume of 5909227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Gap Inc. [GPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $36.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $45, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on GPS stock. On May 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GPS shares from 35 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has GPS stock performed recently?

The Gap Inc. [GPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.42. With this latest performance, GPS shares dropped by -9.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.29 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.13, while it was recorded at 29.23 for the last single week of trading, and 26.83 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.25 and a Gross Margin at +34.00. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.82.

Return on Total Capital for GPS is now -2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 293.19. Additionally, GPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 261.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] managed to generate an average of -$5,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to 4.90%.

Insider trade positions for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

There are presently around $6,006 million, or 54.40% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,508,356, which is approximately 1.47% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 24,299,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $728.99 million in GPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $479.18 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly 29.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 44,038,621 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 40,008,654 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 116,144,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,191,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,157,695 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 17,685,620 shares during the same period.