SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] moved up 27.75: Why It’s Important

SPAR Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SGRP] jumped around 0.48 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.21 at the close of the session, up 27.75%. The company report on July 13, 2021 that SPAR Group Appoints Ron Lutz as Chief Global Commercial Officer and William Linnane as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer.

~ Enabling Greater Focus on Global Growth.

~ Expanding the Executive Team.

SPAR Group Inc. stock is now 92.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SGRP Stock saw the intraday high of $3.86 and lowest of $1.7624 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.10, which means current price is +118.23% above from all time high which was touched on 07/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 133.48K shares, SGRP reached a trading volume of 126703715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SPAR Group Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGRP in the course of the last twelve months was 5.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.55. With this latest performance, SGRP shares gained by 55.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 186.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.87 for SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.50, while it was recorded at 1.70 for the last single week of trading, and 1.36 for the last 200 days.

SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.22 and a Gross Margin at +18.68. SPAR Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.46.

Return on Total Capital for SGRP is now 18.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.74. Additionally, SGRP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] managed to generate an average of $173 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.75.SPAR Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP]

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.80% of SGRP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGRP stocks are: RBF CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 894,090, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 53.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 175,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.39 million in SGRP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.24 million in SGRP stock with ownership of nearly 34.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SPAR Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in SPAR Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SGRP] by around 232,925 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 97,799 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,120,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,451,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGRP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,921 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,353 shares during the same period.