New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $11

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] gained 1.27% on the last trading session, reaching $11.15 price per share at the time. The company report on June 30, 2021 that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings And Host Conference Call On July 28th.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The release will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website, ir.myNYCB.com, upon issuance.

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Thomas R. Cangemi and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Pinto will discuss the Company’s second quarter 2021 performance. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on August 25, 2021.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. represents 463.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.20 billion with the latest information. NYCB stock price has been found in the range of $11.01 to $11.245.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.02M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 5030666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $15.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.37.

Trading performance analysis for NYCB stock

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.78 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.51, while it was recorded at 11.11 for the last single week of trading, and 10.95 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

There are presently around $3,030 million, or 59.30% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,775,170, which is approximately 8.448% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,317,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $494.14 million in NYCB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $171.77 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 1.99% of the company’s market capitalization.

205 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 34,059,132 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 35,561,194 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 202,156,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,776,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,560,255 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 6,220,517 shares during the same period.