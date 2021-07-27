NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] is 148.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ: NAOV] price plunged by -27.20 percent to reach at -$0.71. The company report on July 26, 2021 that NanoVibronix Ships First Order of PainShield Plus.

Expects to Recognize First Revenues from Product in Third Quarter 2021.

NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield® and PainShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (“SAW”) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, announced it has fulfilled the first order of its next generation pain management device, PainShield Plus®, and expects to recognize revenue for the sale in the third quarter of 2021.

A sum of 121453160 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.60M shares. NanoVibronix Inc. shares reached a high of $3.75 and dropped to a low of $1.85 until finishing in the latest session at $1.90.

The average equity rating for NAOV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoVibronix Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

NAOV Stock Performance Analysis:

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 171.43. With this latest performance, NAOV shares gained by 119.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.59 for NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9020, while it was recorded at 1.3559 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9459 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NanoVibronix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -757.46 and a Gross Margin at +34.35. NanoVibronix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -694.22.

Return on Total Capital for NAOV is now -250.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -230.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -231.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.29. Additionally, NAOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] managed to generate an average of -$360,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.NanoVibronix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.70% of NAOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAOV stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 318,500, which is approximately -37.926% of the company’s market cap and around 12.15% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 191,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in NAOV stocks shares; and AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., currently with $0.28 million in NAOV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NanoVibronix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ:NAOV] by around 559,976 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,122,881 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 531,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,151,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAOV stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 359,358 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 928,281 shares during the same period.