Market cap of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] reaches 75.76M – now what?

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] price plunged by -29.42 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on July 21, 2021 that Meten EdtechX Reports a 316.9% Increase in Gross Billing and a 240.9% Increase in Students Enrollment of its Junior ELT Business in the First Half of 2021.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China, announced that the gross billing and student enrollment of its junior ELT business in the first half of 2021 increased by 316.9% and 240.9% respectively compared to the same period of last year, and increased by 97.9% and 64.4% respectively compared to June 2020.

The gross billing of the Company’s junior ELT business in June 2021 increased by 97.5% year over year and increased by 21.3% compared with the same period in 2019. These figures confirm that the Company has returned to its pre-pandemic growth trajectory.

A sum of 10283601 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.67M shares. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.6045 and dropped to a low of $0.50 until finishing in the latest session at $0.50.

Guru’s Opinion on Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53.

METX Stock Performance Analysis:

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.13. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -48.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.69 for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.96, while it was recorded at 0.66 for the last single week of trading, and 2.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.60% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC. with ownership of 511,112, which is approximately -1.709% of the company’s market cap and around 32.92% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 269,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in METX stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $42000.0 in METX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 329,222 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 687,343 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 8,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,008,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 156,949 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 678,314 shares during the same period.