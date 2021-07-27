Market cap of Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] reaches 201.61M – now what?

Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FTFT] gained 9.88% on the last trading session, reaching $2.67 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Future Fintech Establishes Subsidiary in Dubai for Digital Currency and Crypto Asset Service and Management Business.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (“hereinafter referred to as “Future FinTech”, “FTFT” or “the Company”), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced that on June 24, 2021, it has registered a new subsidiary, FTFT Capital Investments LLC (“FTFT Capital”), to do business in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. FTFT Capital intends to operate digital currency trading service and crypto asset management businesses in Dubai. UAE is a friendly country to blockchain technology and cryptocurrency; since the beginning of 2021, the country has introduced preferential policies to attract global blockchain technology companies to establish operations in Dubai, an emerging international financial center.

FTFT Capital will be positioning itself to become a full financial service provider utilizing blockchain technology to build a financial services platform to provide diversified financial products to global institutional investors and high net-worth investors. As previously disclosed in our press release on March 18, 2021, the Company signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (the “Agreement”) with major shareholders of Shenzhen SOSOB Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shenzhen SOSOB”) to incorporate a joint venture in Dubai. As we have incorporated FTFT Capital as our wholly owned subsidiary, the parties plan to have FTFT Capital acquire 100% ownership of Shenzhen SOSOB from its current shareholders. Shenzhen SOSOB has more than eight years of experience in the digital currency markets and it believes it to be the world’s largest digital currency market information and data service platform of real-time asset and price information for global users; according to Shenzhen SOSOB, its SoBitX platform currently has more than 1.2 million registered members worldwide.

Future FinTech Group Inc. represents 40.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $201.61 million with the latest information. FTFT stock price has been found in the range of $2.43 to $2.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, FTFT reached a trading volume of 5050986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Future FinTech Group Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1008.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.79. With this latest performance, FTFT shares dropped by -17.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.01 for Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 3.81 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3577.05 and a Gross Margin at +53.97. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8099.12.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.00. Additionally, FTFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] managed to generate an average of -$968,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Future FinTech Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 15.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Future FinTech Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.40% of FTFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTFT stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 173,329, which is approximately 1054.142% of the company’s market cap and around 53.24% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 171,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in FTFT stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.44 million in FTFT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Future FinTech Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FTFT] by around 1,071,183 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 2,067,701 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,983,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,155,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTFT stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 742,245 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,067,701 shares during the same period.