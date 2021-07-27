Market cap of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] reaches 56.68M – now what?

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AZRX] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.6369 during the day while it closed the day at $0.58. The company report on July 23, 2021 that AzurRx BioPharma Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal to $5.0 Million.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 9,090,910 shares of common stock of the Company, at a price to the public of $0.55 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 27, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. stock has also loss -18.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AZRX stock has declined by -34.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -73.27% and lost -40.21% year-on date.

The market cap for AZRX stock reached $56.68 million, with 78.58 million shares outstanding and 77.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, AZRX reached a trading volume of 12871457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Dawson James have made an estimate for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on AZRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.31. With this latest performance, AZRX shares dropped by -29.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.29 for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8004, while it was recorded at 0.6618 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9822 for the last 200 days.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AZRX is now -1,255.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3,274.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,305.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -299.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] managed to generate an average of -$2,722,622 per employee.AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.10% of AZRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,075,484, which is approximately 56.794% of the company’s market cap and around 0.97% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 652,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in AZRX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.15 million in AZRX stock with ownership of nearly 495.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AZRX] by around 1,504,792 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 231,813 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,476,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,213,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZRX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 406,241 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 231,813 shares during the same period.