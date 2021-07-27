Market cap of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] reaches 131.70M – now what?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] price surged by 0.76 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on July 26, 2021 that Abeona Therapeutics Announces New MRI Data Showing Increased Brain Volume in Young Patients with Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A (MPS IIIA) After Treatment with ABO-102 Gene Therapy.

New data from Phase 1/2 Transpher A study presented at 16th International Symposium on MPS and Related Diseases.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene therapy, announced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data from the Phase 1/2 Transpher A clinical study indicating that ABO-102 increased grey matter, corpus callosum and amygdala volumes in the brain in three young patients with Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A (MPS IIIA) at 24 months as compared to afflicted patients without treatment. The new data was presented during an oral presentation at the 16th International Symposium on MPS and Related Diseases.

A sum of 10003159 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.53M shares. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.54 and dropped to a low of $1.21 until finishing in the latest session at $1.32.

Guru’s Opinion on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABEO stock. On December 10, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ABEO shares from 2 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

ABEO Stock Performance Analysis:

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.32. With this latest performance, ABEO shares dropped by -21.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5682, while it was recorded at 1.3120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7121 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -485.04. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -842.34.

Return on Total Capital for ABEO is now -32.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.51. Additionally, ABEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] managed to generate an average of -$1,108,342 per employee.Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41 million, or 32.10% of ABEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABEO stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 8,007,272, which is approximately -3.387% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,980,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.58 million in ABEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.61 million in ABEO stock with ownership of nearly 9.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO] by around 4,941,839 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 6,337,680 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 19,794,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,074,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 588,400 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,078,678 shares during the same period.