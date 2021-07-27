Market Analysts see Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] gaining to $170. Time to buy?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: VRTX] traded at a low on 07/26/21, posting a -0.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $198.93. The company report on July 19, 2021 that Vertex Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial Program for VX-548 for the Treatment of Acute Pain.

– Proof-of-concept study of VX-548 in acute pain following bunionectomy surgery open for enrollment -.

– Second Phase 2 study of VX-548 in acute pain following abdominoplasty surgery to begin in the coming weeks – .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3997089 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stands at 2.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.81%.

The market cap for VRTX stock reached $50.35 billion, with 259.37 million shares outstanding and 258.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, VRTX reached a trading volume of 3997089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTX shares is $260.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is set at 3.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

How has VRTX stock performed recently?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, VRTX shares gained by 3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.06 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 201.92, while it was recorded at 197.65 for the last single week of trading, and 216.56 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.27 and a Gross Margin at +88.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.67.

Return on Total Capital for VRTX is now 35.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.85. Additionally, VRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] managed to generate an average of $797,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated go to 11.40%.

Insider trade positions for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]

There are presently around $47,195 million, or 93.60% of VRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,244,113, which is approximately -0.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,415,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.06 billion in VRTX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.29 billion in VRTX stock with ownership of nearly -15.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 539 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:VRTX] by around 19,885,411 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 21,886,852 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 195,471,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,244,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRTX stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,557,233 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 1,666,837 shares during the same period.