Market Analysts see Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gaining to $142. Time to buy?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] traded at a high on 07/26/21, posting a 0.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $126.06. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Starbucks Transitions Retail Business in South Korea to E-Mart and GIC.

Founding partner E-Mart will continue operations and growth of Starbucks Coffee Korea.

Starbucks Coffee Company (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced it has agreed to sell its 50% ownership share of Starbucks Coffee Korea Co., Ltd. Joint venture partner E-Mart Inc. (Shinsegae Group) (“E-Mart “) will acquire an additional 17.5% interest in Starbucks Coffee Korea Co., Ltd., giving E-Mart 67.5% ownership of Starbucks operations in South Korea.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4696011 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Starbucks Corporation stands at 2.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.59%.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $144.60 billion, with 1.18 billion shares outstanding and 1.18 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 4696011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $124.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $108 to $124, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on SBUX stock. On March 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SBUX shares from 108 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 319.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has SBUX stock performed recently?

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.31. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 12.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.95 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.17, while it was recorded at 122.27 for the last single week of trading, and 106.09 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.45 and a Gross Margin at +13.59. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 13.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.48. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 144.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $2,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 52.60%.

Insider trade positions for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

There are presently around $103,805 million, or 71.10% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,308,860, which is approximately 8.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,169,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.73 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.86 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -2.346% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,147 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 50,779,792 shares. Additionally, 926 investors decreased positions by around 47,342,298 shares, while 261 investors held positions by with 725,333,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 823,455,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,894,806 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 17,007,874 shares during the same period.