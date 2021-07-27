Market Analysts see Endo International plc [ENDP] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] gained 2.25% or 0.11 points to close at $5.00 with a heavy trading volume of 6352391 shares. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Endo Announces Agreement in Principle to Settle Tennessee State Court Case.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, “Endo”) have reached an agreement in principle to settle an opioid-related case originally captioned as Staubus, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., Case No. C-41916, in the Circuit Court for Sullivan County, Tennessee.

The Staubus case involves claims by nine counties in eastern Tennessee, eighteen cities and towns within those counties and one individual plaintiff. In April 2021, the trial court entered a default judgment on liability as a sanction for alleged discovery improprieties. A damages trial was scheduled to begin on July 26, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $4.86, the shares rose to $5.00 and dropped to $4.5701, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ENDP points out that the company has recorded -27.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -84.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, ENDP reached to a volume of 6352391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endo International plc [ENDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENDP shares is $7.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ENDP stock. On January 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ENDP shares from 5 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 2.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ENDP stock

Endo International plc [ENDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.85. With this latest performance, ENDP shares gained by 5.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.69 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.03, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

Endo International plc [ENDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Endo International plc [ENDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endo International plc go to -6.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Endo International plc [ENDP]

There are presently around $963 million, or 83.90% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,996,892, which is approximately 6.216% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,627,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.14 million in ENDP stocks shares; and PAULSON & CO. INC., currently with $91.64 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endo International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 15,722,703 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 15,920,764 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 160,927,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,571,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,383,956 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,466,017 shares during the same period.