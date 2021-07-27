JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain 10.52% so far this year. What now?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] traded at a high on 07/26/21, posting a 3.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.07. The company report on July 26, 2021 that JetBlue Renews Long-Term Partnership Agreements with Barclays and Mastercard.

Barclays and Mastercard will continue to provide JetBlue cardmembers with robust rewards and benefits while new agreements will introduce groundbreaking enhancements over time.

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) announced a multi-year extension of their co-branded credit card agreements with both Barclays and Mastercard. The partnership renewal will extend and expand their consumer and small business credit card portfolios. The agreement will center on the continued delivery of innovative, digital-centric card offerings that meet consumer’s evolving needs and foster engagement and loyalty.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6242030 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at 4.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.69%.

The market cap for JBLU stock reached $5.13 billion, with 316.30 million shares outstanding and 314.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.03M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 6242030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $15 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.10.

How has JBLU stock performed recently?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.60. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.37 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.78, while it was recorded at 15.70 for the last single week of trading, and 16.84 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.30 and a Gross Margin at -63.58. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.79.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.98. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

There are presently around $4,071 million, or 82.50% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 42,190,411, which is approximately 11.242% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,147,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $452.33 million in JBLU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $433.89 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly 4.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 32,333,112 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 29,103,995 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 191,882,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,319,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,206,087 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,745,339 shares during the same period.