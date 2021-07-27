HUYA Inc. [HUYA] Stock trading around $13.10 per share: What’s Next?

HUYA Inc. [NYSE: HUYA] plunged by -$0.29 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $13.80 during the day while it closed the day at $13.10. The company report on July 12, 2021 that HUYA Inc. Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with DouYu.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) (“Huya” or the “Company”), a leading game live streaming platform in China, announced that according to the announcement posted by the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China (the “SAMR”) on July 10, 2021, the SAMR decided to prohibit the proposed merger (the “Merger”) between Huya and DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu”) following SAMR’s antitrust review (the “SAMR Decision”). Huya fully respects and will abide by the SAMR Decision, and will comply with all regulatory requirements, and conduct its businesses in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

In light of the SAMR Decision, on July 12, 2021, Huya, Tiger Company Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Huya, DouYu, and Nectarine Investment Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited, entered into a termination agreement, pursuant to which the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated October 12, 2020, by and among the same parties (the “Merger Agreement”), including all schedules and exhibits thereto, and all ancillary agreements contemplated thereby or entered pursuant thereto, were terminated with immediate effect.

HUYA Inc. stock has also loss -9.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HUYA stock has declined by -30.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.58% and lost -34.27% year-on date.

The market cap for HUYA stock reached $3.27 billion, with 237.87 million shares outstanding and 81.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, HUYA reached a trading volume of 4676574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HUYA Inc. [HUYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUYA shares is $22.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for HUYA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for HUYA Inc. stock. On November 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HUYA shares from 21 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUYA Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.59.

HUYA stock trade performance evaluation

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, HUYA shares dropped by -23.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.37 for HUYA Inc. [HUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.65, while it was recorded at 13.85 for the last single week of trading, and 20.45 for the last 200 days.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HUYA Inc. [HUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.78. HUYA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.10.

Return on Total Capital for HUYA is now 5.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HUYA Inc. [HUYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, HUYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HUYA Inc. [HUYA] managed to generate an average of $61,734 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.HUYA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HUYA Inc. [HUYA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA Inc. go to 1.17%.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,403 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUYA stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 27,144,995, which is approximately 22.852% of the company’s market cap and around 2.37% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 10,988,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.95 million in HUYA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $92.51 million in HUYA stock with ownership of nearly 135.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HUYA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in HUYA Inc. [NYSE:HUYA] by around 21,527,139 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 14,699,469 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 70,892,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,119,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUYA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,123,701 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,493,521 shares during the same period.