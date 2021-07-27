Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] Is Currently 0.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] gained 0.72% or 0.1 points to close at $13.92 with a heavy trading volume of 7725394 shares. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends On Its Common And Preferred Stocks.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock (Nasdaq: HBAN) of $0.15 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The common stock cash dividend is payable October 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 17, 2021.

In addition, the Board declared quarterly cash dividends on six series of its preferred stock. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Floating Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP#: 446150500) of $7.06532394 per share (equivalent to $0.1766331 per depositary receipt share). The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 5.875% Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANN) of $14.69 per share (equivalent to $0.36725 per depositary receipt share). The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 5.70% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP#: 446150AL8) of $1,425.00 per share (equivalent to $14.25 per depositary receipt share). The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 5.625% Series F Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP#: 446150AT1) of $1,406.25 per share (equivalent to $14.0625 per depositary share). The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 4.450% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP#: 446150AV6) of $1,112.50 per share (equivalent to $11.1250 per depositary share). Finally, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 4.5% Series H Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANP) of $11.25 per share (equivalent to $0.28125 per depositary share). All six preferred stock cash dividends are payable October 15, 2021, to their respective shareholders of record on October 1, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $13.93, the shares rose to $14.08 and dropped to $13.815, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HBAN points out that the company has recorded 3.26% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.46M shares, HBAN reached to a volume of 7725394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $17.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13.50 to $15, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on HBAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.79.

Trading performance analysis for HBAN stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.81 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.63, while it was recorded at 13.85 for the last single week of trading, and 13.98 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.57. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.45.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 4.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.38. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.64.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

There are presently around $16,787 million, or 58.30% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 155,940,628, which is approximately 0.533% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 138,545,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.07 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 11.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 140,013,896 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 82,111,856 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 983,809,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,205,935,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,454,245 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 20,588,564 shares during the same period.