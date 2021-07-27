Hasbro Inc. [HAS] Is Currently 12.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ: HAS] gained 12.24% or 11.31 points to close at $103.72 with a heavy trading volume of 3865899 shares. The company report on July 26, 2021 that Hasbro Reports Growth in Second Quarter 2021 Revenue, Operating Profit, EBITDA and Earnings Per Share.

Second quarter 2021 revenues up 54% to $1.32 billion.

Consumer Products segment revenue up 33%.

It opened the trading session at $98.10, the shares rose to $104.8899 and dropped to $96.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HAS points out that the company has recorded 8.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -46.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 663.94K shares, HAS reached to a volume of 3865899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hasbro Inc. [HAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAS shares is $110.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hasbro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $115 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Hasbro Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $85, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on HAS stock. On February 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HAS shares from 92 to 106.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hasbro Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for HAS stock

Hasbro Inc. [HAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.98. With this latest performance, HAS shares gained by 11.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.98 for Hasbro Inc. [HAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.06, while it was recorded at 95.52 for the last single week of trading, and 93.74 for the last 200 days.

Hasbro Inc. [HAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hasbro Inc. [HAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.75 and a Gross Margin at +47.98. Hasbro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.07.

Return on Total Capital for HAS is now 9.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hasbro Inc. [HAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 183.21. Additionally, HAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hasbro Inc. [HAS] managed to generate an average of $32,618 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Hasbro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Hasbro Inc. [HAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hasbro Inc. go to 17.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hasbro Inc. [HAS]

There are presently around $11,387 million, or 82.40% of HAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,901,411, which is approximately 0.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 14,463,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in HAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.21 billion in HAS stock with ownership of nearly 1.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hasbro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 284 institutional holders increased their position in Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ:HAS] by around 7,153,919 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 7,070,494 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 95,561,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,785,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAS stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,227,686 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,237,597 shares during the same period.