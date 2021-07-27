For Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] price plunged by -0.57 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Kinder Morgan Announces $0.27 Per Share Dividend and Results for Second Quarter Of 2021.

Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE: KMI) board of directors approved a cash dividend of $0.27 per share for the second quarter ($1.08 annualized), payable on August 16, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2021. This dividend represents a 3% increase over the second quarter of 2020.

KMI is reporting a second quarter net loss attributable to KMI of $757 million, compared to a net loss attributable to KMI of $637 million in the second quarter of 2020; and distributable cash flow (DCF) of $1,025 million, compared to $1,001 million in the second quarter of 2020. This quarter’s net loss was primarily due to a $1,600 million ($1,228 million after-tax), non-cash impairment related to anticipated lower volumes and rates on contract renewals on our South Texas natural gas processing and gathering assets. Adjusted Earnings, which do not include that impairment, were $516 million for the quarter.

A sum of 16800288 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.59M shares. Kinder Morgan Inc. shares reached a high of $17.4599 and dropped to a low of $17.11 until finishing in the latest session at $17.37.

The one-year KMI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.77. The average equity rating for KMI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $18.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 82.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

KMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, KMI shares dropped by -3.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.70 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.35, while it was recorded at 17.47 for the last single week of trading, and 15.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinder Morgan Inc. Fundamentals:

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

KMI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to 5.32%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,736 million, or 61.90% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 168,906,182, which is approximately 2.696% of the company’s market cap and around 12.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 159,416,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.77 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.28 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 12.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 628 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 107,593,011 shares. Additionally, 467 investors decreased positions by around 113,969,937 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 1,144,930,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,366,493,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,195,864 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 6,934,767 shares during the same period.