Exelon Corporation [EXC] Revenue clocked in at $34.18 billion, up 9.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] loss -0.24% or -0.11 points to close at $46.41 with a heavy trading volume of 4523829 shares. The company report on July 26, 2021 that Exelon Joins Electric Highway Coalition; Encourages EV Adoption.

Coalition will add rapid-charging stations along U.S. highways, helping customers minimize range anxiety .

Exelon, a Fortune 100 energy company, announced a commitment to join the Electric Highway Coalition, a partnership among 14 U.S. utilities to create a seamless network of rapid electric vehicle charging stations connecting major highway systems, stretching from the Atlantic Coast through the Midwest, South and into the Gulf and Central Plains regions.

It opened the trading session at $46.50, the shares rose to $46.89 and dropped to $46.1472, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXC points out that the company has recorded 7.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 4523829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $50.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim dropped their target price from $46 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $39, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on EXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

Trading performance analysis for EXC stock

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.60 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.44, while it was recorded at 46.17 for the last single week of trading, and 43.25 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.81. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.86.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.70. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $60,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to -0.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exelon Corporation [EXC]

There are presently around $36,075 million, or 81.20% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,795,147, which is approximately 0.484% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,724,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.79 billion in EXC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.37 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -3.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 411 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 45,081,427 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 41,835,134 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 690,389,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 777,305,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,482,434 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,819,365 shares during the same period.