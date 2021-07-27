Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Revenue clocked in at $28.87 billion, up 22.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] price surged by 1.95 percent to reach at $0.46. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Enterprise Products Partners co-CEO Jim Teague Interviewed by Advisor Access.

Focus on Midstream Fundamentals to Meet Changing Global Needs.

Enterprise value of $84 billion.

A sum of 5473199 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.17M shares. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares reached a high of $24.07 and dropped to a low of $23.585 until finishing in the latest session at $24.00.

The one-year EPD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.07. The average equity rating for EPD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $28.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

EPD Stock Performance Analysis:

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.45. With this latest performance, EPD shares dropped by -0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.03 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.17, while it was recorded at 23.69 for the last single week of trading, and 21.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +19.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.04.

Return on Total Capital for EPD is now 9.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.07. Additionally, EPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] managed to generate an average of $525,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

EPD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 8.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,060 million, or 29.30% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 64,979,184, which is approximately -11.353% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 33,534,480 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $804.83 million in EPD stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $638.1 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly 8.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 478 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 32,395,754 shares. Additionally, 421 investors decreased positions by around 56,852,685 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 538,245,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 627,494,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,464,070 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 7,394,710 shares during the same period.